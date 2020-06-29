Politics

Military in Ketu municipality will not participate in registration exercise - MCE

The government has justified reasons why it has deployed heavy military presence to the Ketu Municipality in the Volta region.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr. Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, reacting to concerns raised over the security presence stated emphatically that the military is not in the area to cause fear or panic.



The move, according to him is meant to enforce the closure of the border and not to intimidate anyone as speculated by residents and the opposition NDC.



Ketu Municipality he lamented has been identified as a hot spot for coronavirus and the cases recorded are all foreigners hence the move to have the military men in the area to enforce the border closure.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said that human trafficking and other crimes across the border were still rampant, in spite of the closure of the border.



The military he added will not partake in the voter registration exercise hence Ghanaians should treat with competent claims that the government has deployed the military to intimidate residents in the region.

He said the military men are just 27 and stressed, ”take it from me as the MCE and the Chairman of the Security Council that the military is not in the area to participate in the registration exercise. The military will not be near any registration centre”.



He also asked Ghanaians to ignore comments from Asokwa MP KT Hammond, who has claimed the military has been sent to the area to prevent Tohgolese from registring.



He stressed, the military will not participate in the registration exercise, they will not be seen at any of the registration centres. They will enforce the closure of our border.



Residents in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region have raised concern over the deployment some heavily armed security personnel into the area.



The security contingent which includes the military and officials of the Ghana Immigration Service has been deployed into some communities along the Ghana-Togo boarder such as Wudoaba, Korpeyia and Anoenu since Monday 22, June.

According to residents, the presence of the security personnel is intimidating and puts them in fear, preventing them from going about their daily activities with comfort.



But the MCE has asked them not to panic or fear because the military men are not there to intimidate anyone.



He asked residents to report any form, of abuse and intimidation on the part of the military should it happen.

