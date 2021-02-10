Military invasion in parliament: What cock and bull story is Kan-Dapaah telling c’ttee? – Felix Kwakye

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

A former deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has questioned the revelation Albert Kan-Dapaah has told the Parliament’s Appointment Committee with regards to the invasion of armed men in the chamber on January 7, 2021.

The President’s nominee for the Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah told the committee a commander whose name he did not mention instructed the armed men to invade parliament when he noticed things were getting out of hands in the chamber.



Kan-Dapaah adds that the armed men were instructed to go in to restore order by the commander due to the scuffle that erupted in the chamber during the election of the leadership of the 8th parliament.



He said military commander took the action on his own volition without seeking any advice from anyone.



But Felix Kwakye Ofosu reacting to the development has described the narration as a cock and bull story in a tweet on his Twitter handle sighted by GhanaWeb.



He quizzed how a Commander on his own will decide to order soldiers to storm parliament to restore order.





What cock and bull story is Mr Kan Dapaah telling about the storming of the Parliamentary Chamber by Soldiers?That a Military Commander on his own decided to order soldiers to storm Parliament to restore order? — Felix Kwakye Ofosu (@FelixKwakyeOfo1) February 10, 2021

On January 7, the election of the Leadership of the 8th Parliament degenerated into a full-blown crisis with armed military personnel storming the chamber of Parliament to restore order.



In a very dramatic low-point for Ghana’s democracy, the MPs-elect who had argued all night over the secret ballot protocol were visited in the chamber by about two dozen heavily-armed soldiers in addition to a similar number of armed police personnel.







However, in responding to these actions by the military men, Kan Dapaah told the committee “…It is a strange thing when you have a military team invade the parliamentary chamber. For whatever reason when I saw it, I was also alarmed and my colleagues in government was alarmed that it had happened. So, I did take the trouble to find out how it happened. It was that simple, somebody, a commander in his opinion thought that things were getting out of hand in the chamber and that he needed to go there to try to restore order.” he revealed



Meanwhile, Kan-Dapaah told the committee has the case has been referred to the Chief of Defence Staff for appropriate action to be taken.



“…I know that the CDS has been asked to investigate the matter and to take the appropriate action if he also comes by the conclusion that was done was totally unprofessional. Orders have already been given for the CDS to take the appropriate action. And nobody should underestimate the significance of what happened,” Mr Kan -Dapaah said.