Military involvement in politics a recipe for disaster – Former Chief of Defense Staff

Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah (Rtd), former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces

Former Chief of Defense Staff and Politician, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah has disclosed that it is wrong for the military to get involved in anything political.

According to him, Ghana in the past went through some terrible phases and it was the military that stood strongly together in discipline to “overcome the challenges we faced.”



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Factsheet said, “For me, I will never get the military involved in anything if it is not military work; because when you get the military doing what they’re doing now with the National Security, then you’re destroying the army.”



Not disputing the fact that they play a major role in the development of the country, he noted that they should not be attached to any other institution as we see now.



He highlighted that one of the reasons he left politics was because of the involvement of the military.

“In 1982, I resigned from the PNDC because of such an issue and in my letter of resignation, one of the main reasons I left the military was because of their involvement in politics. I left everything and went away to Agbogba to start a cassava farm to feed Ghanaians because I was sick and tired of it. That’s what I would have still done if it happened today,” he shared.



The former Chief of Defense Staff believes that there are certain principles that define who we are and if you go against them then you’re letting go of everything.



He ended by saying, “It’s more honourable to do what you believe in than to be moving out in all these flashy cars and stuff we see around”.