Military men allegedly shoot at a youth trying to rescue 20 illegal miners trapped at Obuasi

File photo of some Ghana Armed Forces soldiers

Personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces have reportedly clashed with some youth in Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The youth wanted to rescue some of their colleagues who had been trapped in a mining pit for more than five days.



According to citinewsroom.com, the clash happened when the military men who were guarding the area of the mining pit, which is alleged to belong to AngloGold Ashanti, prevented the youth from going on with their rescue mission.



The report indicated that the clash resulted in the military shooting three of the youth who have now been hospitalised.



The President of Obuasi Youth Community Mining Association, Emmanuel Kofi Ayamga, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said that the army had barricaded the area where the 20 galamseyers had been trapped.



“The place we used to mine has been blocked, so anyone who goes there is arrested. So when the others went to rescue their colleagues, they were shot. That is what happened,” Ayamga said.

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at least, 20 gold miners were reported to have been trapped in one of the pits of Anglogold Ashanti at Obuasi.



According to the Assembly Member for the Ahansony3wodea Electoral Area, Vincent Donkor, he was informed by some relatives at about 3 am on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, that their loved ones had gone missing for five days after leaving their respective homes in search of gold, gbcghanaonline.com reports.



Mr. Donkor said he followed it up with the Security Office of Anglogold Ashanti who in turn asked that the matter be formally reported at the local Police Station for action.



