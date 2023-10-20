Military men assault journalist at Akyem Oda

Broadcast journalist affiliated with Akyemansa FM

A broadcast journalist affiliated with Akyemansa FM, a local radio station owned by Ghana's Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has reportedly been assaulted by military personnel while attempting to film a joint security operation on the streets of Akyem Oda, Eastern Region, Starrfmonline reports.

Nicholas Morkah, the Morning Talk show host, recounted the incident that transpired as he was enroute to an event and came across a large gathering in front of the Akim Oda Post Office in the Birim Central Municipality.



A joint operation by Military and CEPS officers was underway, aiming to seize approximately 16 cars, primarily taxis, that had entered the country without proper documentation, colloquially referred to as "Togo Cars."



As a journalist, Morkah stopped to investigate the situation. However, he was swiftly surrounded and subjected to physical assault by five heavily armed military officers from the Achiase Jungle Warfare Training School when they noticed him filming the operation.



Despite identifying himself as a journalist, the assault continued, and he was forcibly taken into their vehicle alongside another individual suspected of involvement in the matter.



Morkah was subsequently taken to the military barracks to meet the military Commanding Officer and Customs, Excise, and Preventive Service (CEPS) officers. The military commander requested Morkah's identification card, which he provided.



Following the commander's orders, one of the junior officers reset Morkah's phone to its factory settings, erasing all stored information, including important work-related documents.

His other phone was inspected, revealing video materials of police officers. The officers, suspecting Morkah might be an undercover journalist with sensitive information, handed him over to the Divisional Police Command for further investigation.



At the Oda Divisional police headquarters, the military officers transferred Morkah to the station office, where he was cautioned and made to write his statement. Subsequently, he was charged with Offensive Conduct, and his phones were confiscated.



With the intervention of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Communications Director for Akim Oda Constituency, Nelson Ntiamoah, secured police bail of GHC5000.00 and was instructed to report the following day at noon. He requested his SIM card and a medical form, both of which were provided. After receiving medical treatment at the Oda Government Hospital, he was discharged on the same day.



Morkah is currently in the process of recovering from the physical and psychological trauma inflicted upon him during the incident. He expressed gratitude for the support he has received and called for continued efforts to safeguard Ghana's democratic values.



Increasing Attacks on Journalists in Ghana:



The assault on journalists in Ghana has become more frequent in the lead-up to the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections. Notably, on October 7, 2023, 16 individuals, including some constituency executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), invaded UTV during a night's entertainment show. The court convicted the culprits, but the sentence has left media stakeholders disappointed.

In another incident, a female journalist from Citi TV and Citi FM, Akosua Otchere, was attacked while covering the vetting of parliamentary candidate hopefuls of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodio constituency in Accra. The perpetrators remain at large.



Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has strongly condemned these attacks and assured journalists of the government's commitment to protecting them in carrying out their work without fear or intimidation.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/WA