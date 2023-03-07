54
Menu
News

Military men go haywire in Ashaiman, brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier

Military Vehicles Leikf.jfif Some military vehicles were seen in the neighbourhood

Tue, 7 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament, Ernest Norgbey, has confirmed to GhanaWeb that some military personnel in Ashaiman appear to have taken the law into their hands, moving from house to house and brutalizing residents in the area.

This comes after videos of the incident captured by some residents went viral on social media.

In some of these videos, personnel were seen hitting and brutalising who were outside of their rooms.

The incident which happened at the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023 is said to have happened at Official town in Ashaiman.

Details emerging indicate that the personnel were avenging the death of one of their colleagues who was killed in the area on the dawn of Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Below are some of the videos from social media:









WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat