Military men go haywire in Ashaiman, brutalise residents over alleged murder of soldier

Member of Parliament, Ernest Norgbey, has confirmed to GhanaWeb that some military personnel in Ashaiman appear to have taken the law into their hands, moving from house to house and brutalizing residents in the area.

This comes after videos of the incident captured by some residents went viral on social media.



In some of these videos, personnel were seen hitting and brutalising who were outside of their rooms.



The incident which happened at the dawn of Tuesday, March 7, 2023 is said to have happened at Official town in Ashaiman.



Details emerging indicate that the personnel were avenging the death of one of their colleagues who was killed in the area on the dawn of Saturday, March 4, 2023.



Military men allegedly brutalizing Residents in Ashaiman. This comes after one of their men was assassin@ted few days ago.

