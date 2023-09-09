Military officers surcharged $150 for losing service ID cards

File photo: The amount of GH¢1,770.00 each is to be deducted as a misconduct debt

Some military personnel have been surcharged GH¢1,770.00, each, for losing their Identity Cards.

The officers are said to have been found liable after an investigation conducted by the Ghana Military Police.



The money, according to the military, is to cover the cost of the ID card replacement.



This was contained in a document sighted by the media dated September 6, 2023.

The military indicates that the deducted money will serve as misconduct debt, requesting to be paid into the Department’s Research Operational Account.



“Attached is a list of military personnel who have been found liable by various GMP Investigation Reports for losing their ID Cards. Consequently, they are to be surcharged and re-issued with new ID Cards. In light of the above, I am to kindly request that each individual be charged an amount of US$150.00 which is equivalent to GH01,770.00 as the cost of the ID card replacement.”



The said amount according to the military is to be deducted as a misconduct debt and the recovered amount be paid into the Department’s Research Operational Account.