Military presence in Damongo could scare people from registering - Independent Candidate

David Tiki Dange

Aspiring Independent Candidate for the Damongo Constituency, David Tiki Dange has said the military presence in the Damongo Constituency will put fear in some qualified people to stay away from registering for their voter identity cards and therefore appeal to the trouble makers to desist completely from their acts since the Damongo Constituency is not known as a trouble spot.

He lamented about the turn of events that has characterised this year's registration exercise in Damongo and expressed surprise that the military has to be deployed to maintain peace in the Damongo Constituency, one of the most peaceful constituencies in the country.



Mr Tiki made these comments after he registered in the ongoing voter registration exercise as a voter at the St Peter’s R/C Primary School polling station at Busunu where he fails from.



The Aspiring Independent Parliamentary candidate rejected the busing of people who knows nothing about the Constituency into registration centres to be registered as voters, describing the act as very desperate and dangerous on the side of the politicians involved to end that act.



He appealed to them to allow the constituents to choose the right leader to lead them instead of relying on outsiders and foreigners who according to him were also seen joining the long queue of potential registrants in some polling stations during a monitoring exercise he undertook before registering in his polling station.



Addressing the media shortly after going through the registration exercise, Mr Tiki Dange said he is very happy he has undergone the process very smoothly without any hindrance.



Mr Tiki Dange after the registration took time to meet with some organizations and made some donation of items to them. His first place of visit was the association of people living with disabilities where he presented to them some quantities of plastic chairs and an undisclosed amount of money.

The association during his last visit appealed to him for chairs which he has fulfilled.



Mr Joshua Dramani, President of the association thanked him for the gesture and reminded him again that what he has done for them so far indicates that he will be the best to lead the Constituency.



Similar donations were done at Kananto and the Catholic Secretariat, Mr Tiki Dange presented some Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to the Catholic Church. The items included 2 gun thermometers, 4 pockets of nose masks and three face shields.



Receiving the PPEs on behalf of the Bishop, the Vicar General of the Catholic Diocese Damongo, Monsignor Augustin Towoni praised Mr Tiki and extended the appreciation of the church for the gesture.



The Aspiring Independent Parliamentary candidate has since met with the people of Murugu, Mognori and other places in the Constituency to formally introduce himself to them as one of the contenders to lead the Constituency in the December polls.

