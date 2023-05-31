3
Millions of Ghanaians at risk as SIM card re-registration ends today

Ghana Card And Sim Card For Registration Update.jpeg SIM card re-registration ends today

Wed, 31 May 2023

Millions of Ghanaians face the risk of losing their mobile phone numbers as the ongoing Subscriber Identity Module (SIM ) card re-registration exercise by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization and the National Communication Authority (NCA), ends today.

The controversial exercise which began within the first quarter of 2022 and had its deadline extended several times, is expected to come to an end today, May 31, 2023.

After the deadline, it is expected that the Telcos block subscribers who failed to register SIMs from accessing any service ranging from receiving or making calls to not being able to access one’s mobile money wallet.

The deadline and its expected ramification is a nightmare for many who say they are yet to obtain their Ghana card which is the key requirement for the SIM card re-registration.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
