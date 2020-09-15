General News

Mills chaired most cabinet meetings under Rawlings – Spio-Gabrah

Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Gabrah

A Former Minister of Trade and Industry, Ekwow Spio-Gabrah, has said the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills was the one who actually handled cabinet meetings while vice to former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

He told TV3 in a yet-to-be telecast interview Mr Rawlings use not to attend cabinet meetings and never retracted any decision taken by the then Vice President.



“To the best of my knowledge Rawlings never countermanded any of the decisions that were taken by Atta Mills as Vice President”



The former Minister of Education said Prof Mills also took several government decisions which were not objected to by Mr Rawlings

“Vice President Mills was the one running the government; at least he did public service and government decisions,” he said.



He added that Rawlings allowed then Vice President and cabinet to take decisions that inured to the benefit of all.



“He allowed Prof. Mills and the cabinet to take decisions they thought was in the national interest.

