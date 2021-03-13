Mind your own business – NDC Communication officers tell Majority Leader

Regional Communication Officers’ caucus of the NDC has asked Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister to stay off NDC matters insisting he has no business to pontificate on the current tension between the NDC leadership in parliament and the National Communications Officer.

A Press Statement issued by the sixteen Regional Communication Officers said: “It is not out of place for one to wonder why Hon Kyei Mensah Bonsu is so much interested in resurrecting a matter that is being carefully managed by the NDC’s most respected Council of Elders and all concerned parties.”



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said accusations leveled against the leadership of the minority caucus and the Speaker of Parliament by Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the NDC should be considered as an attack on the entire house.



According to him, Sammy Gyamfi crossed the line with his abuse of the NDC MPs and the Speaker, Alban Bagbin.



“If you do something that brings disgrace to any of the senior figures in parliament, it does not bode well for the house. Someone will say it’s an internal party issue, but though the speaker is an NDC member, he no longer represents the party.

“He is the third gentleman of the land so must be accorded the needed respect. If someone is attacking the speaker, we must all rise and defend him and the institution of parliament. That is what it must be,” he said.



But the Regional communication Officers’ caucus in a reaction said “the majority group leader’s disposition of crying more than the bereaved in this matter is a calculated ploy aimed at exacerbating discontent within the rank and file of the NDC.”



Below is the full statement



12/03/2021

REGIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICERS’ CAUCUS OF THE NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS.



PRESS RELEASE



RE: SAMMY GYAMFI CROSSED THE LINE, LEADERSHIP WILL MEET AND DECIDE WHAT TO DO – OSEI KYEI-MENSAH



We the sixteen Regional Communication Officers of the National Democratic Congress have taken note of the impotent threat issued by Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu to our erudite and peerless leader – Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi (National Communications Officer of the NDC.)

The said threat, in which he gives an indication that the leadership of parliament will meet to decide on what to do with Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi, is published on Ghana Web (Thursday, 11/03/2021) and is purported to have been issued on Kumasi based Hello FM.



While we deem the Suame Legislator’s outburst to be malicious, vicious and to some extend ludicrous, it sounds quiet ridiculous that Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu lurks around hoping to prey on the disagreement within the NDC to settle personal scores with the young brilliant lawyer.



As lead voices of the legion of communicators in all the sixteen Regions, we wish to humbly notify our Revered Parliamentary Caucus, particularly the leadership of the NDC front to be wary of ‘Ahithophels ’ like the Hon. MP for Suame who in their treachery, will wish to fun into flames sparkles of fire in the NDC for their own whims and caprices. We are of the firm conviction that, the majority group leader’s disposition of crying more than the bereaved in this matter is a calculated ploy aimed at exacerbating discontent within the rank and file of the NDC. It is not out of place for one to wonder why Hon Kyei Mensah Bonsu is so much interested in resurrecting a matter that is being carefully managed by the NDC’s most respected Council of Elders and all concerned parties.



The climax of our bewilderment at the Majority group leader’s outburst is in his hypocritical turn of pretending to show respect and camaraderie for the much Respected Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament. It is trite knowledge that, the night of 6th January, 2021 and early hours of 7th January, 2021 saw Hon. Kyei Mensah betray his long standing friendship with the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, by fighting feverishly to ensure that, Rt. Hon. ASK Bagbin never ascended the throne as Speaker. Though he wielded much experience in parliamentary affairs and exuded more competence than his sole contender, Hon Kyei Mensah preferred imposing President Akufo Addo’s poodle over parliament in lieu of the Venerable Rt. Hon. ASK Bagbin.

We deem his position in this matter as a face saving charade aimed at repairing his fractured ego in the face of his party, which he couldn’t lead to win the speakership slot and also, before his age long friend whom he shamelessly back stabbed in the name of party loyalty. We wonder where he had left his voice of moral consciousness when Hon Kennedy Ohene Agyapong described him and all NPP faithful including President Akufo Addo as “FOOLISH PEOPLE”. It is thus our collective caution to him to mind his own business and learn to, remove the plank from his own eye to enable him see clearly, so that he could remove the saw dust from another man’s eye.



We appreciate the difficult moment that the Party has been confronted with in the past few days. We however believe the “horns are never heavier than the cow that is to carry them”. We have outmost confidence in our leaders at the Functional Executive Committee, The Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament and our Caucus Leaders in Parliament to work under the supreme counsel of our Highly Respected Council of Elders, to find an amicable resolution to the difficulties that have come our way.



If Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is concerned about what appears to be the deteriorating dignity of Parliament, he should start by causing a probe into the military invasion of the chamber of Parliament on the night of 6th January and the circumstances of ballot snatching by Carlos Ahenkora during the speakership election instead of wasting time on matters that don’t undermine the image and dignity of Parliament in any way.



On this note, we humbly appeal to our rank and file and particularly, the masses of our support base to rally our unflinching support for our parliamentary Caucus as they lead the charge to hold the feet of the Akufo Addo’s regime to the fire of accountability. Thank you.