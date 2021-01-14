Miner remanded for robbery

Isaac Kwasi, 38, has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery

The Enchi District Magistrate court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, has remanded an illegal miner into police custody for allegedly robbing a precious metal dealer.

Isaac Kwasi, 38, has been charged with conspiracy to commit crime to wit robbery, but his plea was not taken by the court.



He is expected to make his next appearance on Friday January 15, 2021.



Police Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that, Enoch Gyan is the complainant and a resident of Omanpe, while Isaac lives at Nkwanta No 2 all in the Aowin Municipality of the Western North Region.



He said on November 9, 2020, at about 1330 hours, the complainant visited a colleague at Mile 4 and collected an amount of GH?16,950.00.



Detective Inspector Agyare said while the complainant was on his motorbike to Omanpe, he saw the accused and his accomplice now at large few meters from Kramokrom community on Mile 4-Elubo road holding pump action guns and upon seeing him they started firing towards his direction.

Prosecution said Isaac and his accomplice approached the complainant, instructed him to stop where he obliged.



He said the accused then snatched the bag containing the cash amount of GH?16, 950.00 and sped off into a nearby bush, he narrated to the court.



According to Detective Inspector Agyare, the complainant returned to Mile 4, to narrated his ordeal to his friends who proceeded to the crime scene and scouted around but there were no traces of the robbers.



He said the complainant reported the case at the Enchi Police station and later had a tip-off that Isaac and his accomplice were hiding at Alatakrom.



The Prosecution said based on the information the police went to Alatakrom to apprehend them but they managed to escape.

He said on November 14 last year, the complainant had another tip-off that the accused and his accomplice had moved to a community called Nyame Boame.



Detective Inspector Agyare said the complainant with the assistance of his colleagues pursued Isaac, arrested and handed him over to the police.



He said the complainant identified the accused at the police station as the attacker who had robbed him.