Minerals Development Fund constructs ultra-modern police station for Manso Nkran community

The project was financed through the Minerals Development Fund

Source: MLNR

In fulfilment of the Minerals Development Fund's (MDF) Boards aim to provide financial support to mining institutions and communities for sustainable development, the MDF has handed over an ultra-modern Police Station to Manso Nkran a mining community in the Amansie South District and its catchment areas of the Ashanti Region.

Commissioning the fully furnished facility on Wednesday, 6th December, 2023, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources responsible for Mines ,Hon George Mireku Duker, said, Manso-Nkran is one of the many mining communities across the country that has benefited from mineral royalties.



Hon. Duker applauded the Chief of Manso-Nkran , Nana Danso-Poku and Leaders of the Local Management Committee (LMC) for making the right decision to have a police station which will serve as a place of public order and safety in the community.



He urged the Police personnel to cultivate a good maintenance culture to keep the building in good condition, whiles admonishing the people to cooperate with the police to better serve the community as required.



He used the platform to reiterate the benefits Ghana stands to gain in the lithium contract between Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium Limited, stressing that, the Lithium project will provide an increase in royalty rate, improve state and Ghanaian participation, as well as value addition to the mineral to be mined.



The Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, ACP George Ankomah who spoke on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare indicated the readiness Police to judiciously use the resources provided to aid in the discharge of their duties.

The Police Commander maintained that in enforcing laws, there is a need to have a shared responsibility between the police and the citizenry, and further encouraged the police to live in harmony to help enhance their working life.



Addressing the gathering, the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, who doubles as MP for Manso Adubia Constituency, Hon. Yaw Frimpong Addo indicated that plans are far advanced to provide good roads, electricity, telephone facilities and proper security for the community.



He also pledged his unwavering commitment and assistance to the Chiefs and people of Manso-Nkran, stressing that ''he will respond to them anytime he's called Upon''



On his part, the Amansie South District Chief Executive, Hon. Lawyer Clement Opoku Gyamfi, mentioned that the ultramodern police station has a one Male and one female cells with washrooms, one juvenile cell, seven offices which makes it unique from other stations in the district and disclosed that a nine bedroom apartment will also be handed over to house the Police personnel.



Awards were presented to some deserving officers for their commitment and hardwork in bringing the project to fruition.