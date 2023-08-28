Mining firm cuts sod to commence construction of bridges, 2.5 kilometre road at Manso

The deplorable road of some communities in Amansie South

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

Indigenes of Manso Kensere, Manso-Wahaso, Manso-Aponapong, and its environs in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region are set to heave a deep sigh of relief over their bad roads and other death trap bridges.

This follows a sod-cutting ceremony by Goldline Mining Ghana Limited to begin the construction of their death trap bridges and roads.



Amansie South District has been the number one area when it comes to rating bad roads in the region, as transportation to communities within the area always becomes hectic.



However, the Mining Firm's decision to construct some death trap bridges and a 2.5-kilometre road from Manso-Kensere through to Manso Wahaso to Manso Aponapong became a saviour for them.



Speaking after the sod-cutting ceremony, Emmanuel Ababio who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Goldline Mining Ghana Limited said the suffering of farmers and other road users especially during the rainy season was what influenced his decision.



According to him, he took his time to investigate during the rainy season and he realised how road users and farmers suffer anytime they plied the road.



He said: "I know Ghana is a gold-producing country and I can tell you that it's a gold-producing country just on the mouth. It doesn't reflect the poor people over here. So we the economic revolutionists came from America to defend the good people here, especially the farmers".

He further stated that it was very important to construct the road so that the people could have easy access to transportation to other communities and their cocoa farms.



Detailing a sad incident that moved him most, the CEO revealed that he came across an incident where an old lady returning from a farm could not cross the road due to the poor nature and the bridge at the time it was raining.



He explained: "Last week we saw an old lady who is about 75 to 80 years old crossing the road and it was raining. It took us the employees of Goldline to save this woman and we cannot let this one happen again. That's why I took it upon myself as a private mining company to do this project".



According to him, the gesture was not going to end there and the only thing he needed was the support of the government.



The Ghanaian-American citizen was saddened by how some farmlands in Florida even have better roads than some roads in Ghana.



"I have lived in this community for the past sixteen years and I know how 99 percent of the indigenes walk on this farm road and other road users suffer", he said.

He said he and his team were there to empathise with the people so that they could help solve their problems.



The CEO then advised that it was time Ghanaians desist from putting everything on the government since the government has too much burden on its head.



He however urged that individuals within the country should do their best to support the government in developing the nation.



Laying down the good developmental plans he had for the developmental agenda, the CEO pleaded with everyone to support his dreams to become a reality.



For his part, the DCE for the area, Clement Opoku Gyamfi, also known as C.I.D. commended the mining company for its selfless and excellent decision to construct the roads and the bridges.



"First of all, let me say a very big thank you to the CEO of Goldline Mining Company Limited and the entire staff for heeding our call. You know when it comes to Amansie South, our major problem is a bad road network connecting other communities. They operate within that community and so as part of their cooperate social responsibility, they have decided to construct eight(8) bridges, do some drain works, and do reshaping as well. What you're seeing here is the road leading to their farms and when it rains, they find it very difficult to even get to their farms", he said.

The DCE further expressed satisfaction over the firm's readiness with all the items and disclosed that the construction was going to begin as soon as possible.



He mentioned that the firm had already provided chippings, 800 bags of cement,10 trips of sand,10 trips of gravel, 32 tonnes of iron rods, and 1 concrete mixer. He further revealed that the firm was also going to cater for the contractor's cost.



Throwing support for the company on behalf of the government, the MP for the area, and the DCE pledged that the road from Kensere to Aponapong, after the construction was to be named after Goldline Mining Firm.



He however entreated the residents and the employees of the road constructor to desist from conniving and stealing items meant for the project.



He said it was very worrying that these have been the incidents that keep retarding development in the country, hence his current advice. He further warned that anyone caught in such an act would be dealt with, according to the law.



He said: "Based on experience so far, as a Chief Executive, once in a while you'll hear some complaints here and there that contractors are on site and either there is connivance or the staff of the contractor and the community folks stealing the items meant for the road or school".

"So I admonish them to desist from that since it's a bad practice because if somebody out his benevolence decides to construct a bridge for you from his own will and you decide to steal from him, that is very unfortunate".



Some residents and farmers who spoke in an interview with this reporter said the project was going to relieve them from their troubles.



They however commended the CEO for his benevolence and also pledged to comply with all directives as the construction goes on.