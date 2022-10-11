Mining of iron ore in Oti region to commence in 2023 - Minister reveals

Oti Regional Minister, Joshua G. Makuba, has assured that mining of iron ore in the Region will commence middle of next year.

The Minister revealed to the media on Sunday the discovery of iron ore in the Region and was optimistic it will transform the country’s economy.



“I want to advise people in Accra to start looking for land in the Oti Region because what is going to take Ghana from our current state to a very industrialised nation has been found in the Oti Region and that is the iron ore,” he said.



Detailing the public on the iron ore, Hon. Makuba stated that a team from the Ghana Geological Survey Authority surveyed the Region days ago and confirmed the presence of the ore in their lands.



" . . there are about six (6) companies at the Oti Region doing the mineral resource estimation. The last time we had an engagement in Oti Region, GIADEC, Geological Survey Authority and investors were there and told us it will take about six to eight months to do the mineral resource estimation."



He estimated that, "by somewhere January or February, at least they should come out with that results and then when that is done, the rest will be those who are coming in to mine" and further disclosed that "latest in the middle of 2023, real mining should start in the area".

He called on the authorities, residents and the companies that will mine the ore to ensure the Region is not converted into a galamsey site.



"We should build that conscious effort to make sure that any individual who comes to do the mining will not end up giving us a different problem."



He made these submissions during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme Monday morning.



