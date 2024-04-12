Mining pit collapse kills two illegal miners, others rescued

File photo

Two illegal miners lost their lives while others were rescued in a mining pit collapse incident at Darkokrom, a community in Atiwa East District.

The incident occurred on Thursday around 10:00pm local time.



The deceased, identified as Apim Larh, in his late forties, and Simon, in his late twenties, with many others, were engaged in an illegal mining technique known as “Kolikoli” when the pit collapsed.



Witnesses reported that the pit they were working in lost stability, likely due to extensive excavation activities, ultimately collapsing on them.

Despite the swift response of volunteers in the community who managed to rescue some of the illegal miners, Larh and Simon were found lifeless amidst the rubble.



The bodies were transported to the Ankaase Morgue for preservation and autopsy