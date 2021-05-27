Mining pit swallows a dozen in Ghana, 3 confirmed dead

The dead bodies at the mining scene

At least three persons have been confirmed dead after an illegal mining pit collapsed on them in Breman in the Central Region of Ghana, local officials have confirmed to Dailymailgh.com.

Locals say about 15 more are trapped in the pit as police and disaster officials at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) try to rescue them.



The three dead persons are made up of two women and a man.



“At this time, we have been able to retrieve only three bodies and they have been handed over to the police,” Assemblymember for Breman, Francis Agyapong, told Akoma FM.

“We pray that we can remove them on time to save them, but those we have even retrieved have already died so we are helpless and don’t even know what to do,” he added.



The Ghanaian president Nana Akufo-Addo has renewed the fight against illegal mining in his second term after a failed attempt in his first four years in office.



The military have been proactive in burning excavators at illegal mining sites in a fight code-named Operation Halt II.