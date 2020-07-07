Regional News

Minister commends contractor for ‘excellent’ construction works

The Roads and Highways Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta, has extolled M/S Kingdwosco Construction Ltd and the contractor, Nana Dwomoh Brobbey for its quality of work delivery so far as he inspected projects in the Eastern Regional Capital, Koforidua.

He said if they continued their good work, the government was ready to support and build their capacity in order to prepare them for prospective international contracts.



The minister made the commendation as he together with the Director of Urban Roads, Alhaji Abass Awolluing and the Regional Director of Urban Roads, Mr. Kofi Nti Appiagyei, inspected ongoing works on the Ghc 21m 8km Atekyem Residential Area Roads, Summit Street, Oasis Street, Newland Medical Center Area Roads, Kasadjan, CMB Area Roads, Adu-Boahene-Universal/Capital View Traffic Lights and Kenkey Factory Koforidua town roads.



The minister was not only particularly elated that the project expected to take eight calendar months to execute was 80% complete five months into the construction works with only the final seal yet to be completed but also lauded the quality of work output, especially for a first-time contractor.



“Look at the excellent work the contractor has done,” said the minister to his team of officials and journalists. “I’m grateful to you [contractor] for such excellent work.”



He also said M/S Kingdwosco Construction Limited was one of the kinds of contractors that the country needed to facilitate good work for the development of the country.



Payment of contractors

Mr. Kwasi Amoako-Atta was emphatic that contractors working on various projects around the country were being paid regularly.



“Government is sorting all contractors out. This government under President Akuffo Addo has put in place an elaborate, workable ongoing scheme to pay contractors,” the minister stated firmly, seeking to reassure contractors that the government was committed to paying what is due them. “There is a scheme to pay all contractors working on a monthly basis to keep them on-site to enable them to keep their recurrent expenditures.”



The gesture, he said, had motivated contractors to remain on-site and deliver on their work as the president directed that foreign contractors be paid on a monthly basis just as had been done for local contractors.



He described as “encouraging news” government’s payment of the chunk of arrears owed contractors since 2012 as the development would motivate them to put in their best.



According to the Minister, the government would always want value for money and so would not tolerate any shoddy work from contractors.



Eastern Regional Minister, Eric Kwakye Darfuor who accompanied the sector minister on his tour also expressed his satisfaction at the work and commended the contractor for his use of quality materials and delivery of the project.

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

