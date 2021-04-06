Minister commits to improved lives for constituents

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency, Freda Prempeh

Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Tano North Constituency, has re-affirmed her commitment to improving on infrastructural development to meet the needs of the constituency and to better the lives of the people.

Dr Prempeh said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo recognised and appreciated the support of the people and assured them that the government would do everything possible to meet their development aspirations.



During a visit to the constituency, the MP, also a Minister of State in charge of Works and Housing, thanked the constituents for the confidence reposed in her to represent them in Parliament for the third time.



She pledged to sell, attract investors and lobby for development projects to improve on the socio-economic livelihoods of the constituents.



Accompanied by the Tano North constituency executives of the NPP, Dr Prempeh inspected works on the construction of the Techire-Adrobaa, Adrobaa-Subriso and Adrobaa-Susuaho road projects.



She also inspected the progress of work on the Adrobaa and Techire Durbar grounds, which the two farming communities appealed to her to construct for them.

Interacting with the chiefs and people of Adrobaa, and Sukuumu communities at separate meetings, Dr Prempeh asked the people to identify and submit to her their immediate developmental needs to enable her to lobby for support and to address those challenges.



The MP joined worshippers of the Duayaw-Nkwanta Methodist Church at a service to mark the Ressurection of Jesus Christ and advised the congregation to love and support and care for one another.



She later visited and interacted with Muslims in the Duayaw-Nkwanta Zongo Community called on particularly, the Zongo youth to live exemplary lives.



Dr Prempeh promised the Muslims she would ensure that developmental challenges in the Zongo community were tackled to better their lot.