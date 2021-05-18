Minister for Lands and Natural Resources tours River Pra

Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources

River Pra, in the country’s Eastern region, has become a test case for the government in the renewed fight against illegal mining.

With the forceful removal of persons and logistics by the military mining on the river, Pra is on the path to restoration.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, is on a day’s tour of River Pra to assess progress of “Operation Halt”.



Anyinam, Atiwa East, in the Eastern Region was the first stop on the itinerary. The level of destruction here is no different from other mining communities in the country.



Residents are pledging their full support to government to weed out the bad nuts in the Artisanal Small Scale Mining Sector.



Their worry is the destruction of excavators and other equipment owned by miners believed to have gone contrary to the directive to halt their activities, some of which are alleged to belong to legal small-scale miners.

As part of Phase three of the government’s Operation Halt to fight illegal mining in the area, dozens of mining equipment including excavators found along the red zones have been burnt.



The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor urged residents to be extra vigilant and report recalcitrant miners.



He also urged them to support government’s Green Ghana campaign by planting trees after their mining operations to protect the rivers and increase forest cover.



Accompanied by the military command and mining officials, the team is headed for the Western Region.