General News

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs demands second look at legal frame work on appointment of EC Commissioners

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has called for the amendment of the Legal Framework that appoints the top hierarchy of the Electoral Commission.

This is to make way for bi-partisan consultation in the selection of the Commissioners to cure what he described as, the ‘mischief of mistrust’.



Speaking at a forum on Independent Governance Institutions and the 2020 Elections in Ghana, Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is also the Majority Leader in Parliament, said problems that all parties in opposition always have with the EC and the question of which Government appoints the members, do not create a favourable image for the Commission.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the problem, if solved, will ensure that key stakeholders in the Electoral process will support the Commission to execute its mandate without any shred of doubt and the outcome of election or election results acceptable to all.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.