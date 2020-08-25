Health News

Minister for health breaks ground for Okere district hospital

Kwaku Agyeman Manu breaking ground for the construction

Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Minister for Health has broken the grounds for the construction of a 40-bed district hospital for Okere at Adukrom.

The project is being undertaken by Vamed Construction, a multi-national health organisation, and is scheduled to be completed in 30 months.



The Okere district hospital is part of the 88 hospitals to be built by the government and among five others in the Eastern Region.



The other districts to benefit from the same project in the Region, include Atiwa East, Achiase, Nkwatia, and Jumapo in the New Juaben North Municipality.



According to the Health Minister financing for all these projects had been procured and expressed hope that Vamed Construction would do a diligent work to meet the completion period.



He said all other hospitals earmarked under the government's initiative to bridge gaps in access to health care was on course.



He expressed the government's appreciation to Dr Seth Kumi, a retired UN official from Adukrom who donated the entire 10-acre land for the construction of the hospital.

He said in many parts of the country, the land has become a challenge in undertaking such projects and was so grateful for his benevolence and also to the Chiefs of Okere who facilitated the process.



Mr Dan Kwaku Botwe, Member of Parliament for Okere indicated that Clinic at Okrakwadwo, on the downhill of Adukrom which served as a health center for many in the entire region, would be innovated as an additional health facility for the people of Okere.



He reiterated that the government had dealt well with the people of Okere mentioning the creation of Okere district, construction of roads, and many others.



He indicated that Asaman-Koforidua and Aseseeso-Agomeda roads, which were major trade routes were being constructed to facilitate movement and trade activities.



The ceremony attracted Chiefs and queen mothers from all the seven major towns that make up the Okere district and a host of Okere indigenes from far and near.

