Minister for the Interior cuts sod for Police Office Complex

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery

Mr Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior, on Thursday cut the sod for the construction of an office complex for Formed Police Unit (FPU) and International Relations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service.

The Office Complex at the National Police Training School at Tesano, Accra would be a one stop shop for capacity building and the holding of local and international conferences.



It would have a general office, ICT library, armoury, logistics room, gymnasium, waiting room and others.



The FPU among others is mandated to ensure public order management, protection of UN Personnel and support Police operations that required a concerted response.



The FPU will however not respond to Military threats.



Speaking on behalf of Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, Mr Dery said Ghana since the 1960's had immensely contributed personnel to international peace keeping operations.

He said in the quest of seeking peace, the country would not be found wanting in the deployment of personnel.



The Minister of Interior mentioned some of the countries that the Ghana Police Personnel had toured as Bosnia, Iraq, Kosovo, Democratic Republic of Congo and Liberia adding that these personnel had served at all levels and even occupied strategic positions.



According to him, Ghana had been among the top 10 countries which contributed to the maintenance of peace at both International and local levels over the past two decades.



He said the FPU formed a minimum of 140 police officers who acted as cohesive unit capable of accomplishing policing tasks.



According to him, there were over 10,000 personnel in the various units of the FPU and that the current office had become inadequate to serve their services hence the need for an ultra modern facility to enhance their operations.

He reiterated government's continued support to the Ghana Police Service in maintaining law and order.



He tasked the contractor to meet the timeline of the project so that building would serve its intended purposes.



Mr James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector General of Police (IGP),said there had been remarkable changes within the peace keeping environment in the area of deployment of appropriate troops in ensuring peace and security.



According to the IGP, these changes were as a result of technological advancement.



He said the changes had also brought about demanding tasks on host nation.

