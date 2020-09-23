Minister implores stakeholders to promote domestic tourism

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, has called on all stakeholders in the tourism sector to collaborate with the ministry to promote domestic tourism.

According to her, it has become apparent that domestic tourism should be promoted since the country cannot depend solely on international tourism, considering the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the local tourism sector.



“This year, we were faced with the challenge of COVID-19 and all borders were closed. There were no flights coming in and international tourists could not come and experience Ghana and this affected the gains in the tourism sector,” she said.

Oteng-Gyasi, who was speaking at the inauguration of the new Odweanoma Paragliding Field, reiterated the need to sell Ghana first to Ghanaians for them to love their country and experience it in its totality.



She said following that Ghanaians would also sell the country to the international community, thereby boosting international tourism through domestic tourism to the country’s advantage.