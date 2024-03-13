News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Opinions

Country
Menu
News
4

Minister justifies engagement of private company to retrieve and protect government lands

B4921c0f 766f 4435 Ab2c 91f18b7f211aJinapor Abu .jpeg Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Wed, 13 Mar 2024 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Samuel Abu Jinapor has justified the engagement of a private company, Messrs Aynok Holdings Limited, to retrieve and protect Aviation lands at Adenta.

The minority, through Deputy Ranking Member for Committee on Lands and Forestry Alhassan Suhuyini, had questioned the basis for engaging a company owned by Clement Dzato in land guard activities.

However, answering questions from the Tamale North MP, the Minister explained that the Mahama administration engaged the company in 2012 because the Lands Commission lacks the capacity to protect government lands from encroachers.

The Damango MP further revealed that additional agreements were signed by the Nana Akufo-Addo administration to secure other government lands.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer