Minister lauds outgoing South African Ambassador for enhancing bilateral relations

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana's Foreign Affairs minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has lauded the outgoing South Africa Ambassador to Ghana Lulama Marytheresa Xingwana for her contribution to the strengthening of the bilateral relations between both countries.

According to her “cooperation between the two countries, particularly in recent times, has grown from strength to strength, characterized by several exchanges of high-level visits which have resulted in economic dividends for our two countries”.



She commended Ambassador Lulama Marytheresa Xingwana for the exemplary work done in deepening the relationship between Ghana and South Africa, citing "The facilitation by the Ambassador, which culminated in the opening of the MTN Head office in Accra on 24th March 2016; the opening of the Kumasi Mall on 10th May, 2017, and the re-opening of the Obuasi Mine on 22nd February 2019,” as evidence.



She further indicated that the Agreement Establishing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) creates an opportunity for the two countries to boost trade relations and expressed the hope that the business communities in both countries will take advantage of the large market to invest in the two countries.

The Government of Ghana will extend to your successor the same support and solidarity to help advance the relations between the two countries, she assured.



Ms Xingwana thanked the Government of Ghana for the support during her tenure and reiterated her country's dedication to the longstanding relations and development of both countries.



Lulama Marytheresa Xingwana was appointed the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa in April 2015. H.E. Ms Lulama Marytheresa Xingwana has completed her tour of duty.