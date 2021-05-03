Minister lobbies Korean Scholarship for Ghanaian students

A photograph of the minister with the Korean delegation

Mr. George Yaw Boakye, the Ahafo Regional Minister, has appealed to South Korea to provide scholarship opportunities for Ghanaian students to study in that country.

As a developed nation, he stressed Ghana had a lot to learn from South Korea in the areas of high technology, vocational, and skill training to advance the process of development.



Mr. Boakye made the appeal when he paid a courtesy call on Mr. Lim Jung-Taek, the South Korean Ambassador to Ghana in Accra.



A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) explained the minister's visit was part of efforts to sell the economic potentials of Ahafo and attract investment opportunities into the area.



Accompanied by other key staff of the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council, Mr. Boakye said Ahafo had huge economic prospects and expressed optimism that the Embassy would develop interest and woo South Korean investors into the Region.



On his part, Mr. Jung-Taek expressed appreciation to the Minister for the visit, which would go a long way to strengthen the bilateral relationship between Ghana and South Korea for the benefit of the two countries.



The Regional Minister also paid a similar courtesy to Mr. Oyama Hiromoto, the Japanese Deputy Ambassador to Ghana at the Embassy in Accra.

Discussions were centred on economic and investment opportunities, Ghana-Japan cooperation as well as the growing trend of education, trade, and health between the two countries.



Mr. Hiromoto highlighted several scholarships, educational and health projects the Embassy had provided in the Ahafo Region for the past years, and thanked the Regional Minister for the visit, hoping it would help deepen the Embassy's relationship with the people of Ahafo.



Mr. Boakye said the Region had signed several agreements with the Embassy, which had led to the construction of Community-based Health Planning Service (CHPS) Compounds in many deprived communities Ahafo.



He said the Region still lacked educational and health infrastructure and appealed to the Embassy to come to their aid.



Also present at the meeting were the First Secretary Head of Economic and Development Corporation, Mr. Shohei Sonoda, and the Coordinator for Economic Cooperation at the Embassy, Mr. Azuma Nozomi.