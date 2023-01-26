Minister of Local Government meets Kejetia market traders over meter problem

Minister of Local Government Dan Botwe speaking to some Kejetia market traders

The Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Hon Dan Botwe has pledged to resolve the one-meter problem at the Kumasi Kejetia Market

According to the sector minister, Mr Dan Botwe, his ministry is working closely with the Energy Ministry to see to it that, separate meters are provided for the traders in the market.



'I have personally listened to the traders, and management of the market and I believe this problem of a single meter serving over 7200 shops can be solved easily"



"My ministry has requested to meet the Minister for energy and I will make sure representatives from the trader’s front and Kejetia management is duly present to bring finality to the problem"



Hon Dan Botwe said this when he met the Board and Management of Kumasi City Market Limited KCLM(authorities in charge of running Kejetia Market) and the leadership of traders in the Central Business District of Kumasi on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.



The meeting was part of efforts by the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development to get first-hand information on the happenings in the market.

Addressing the traders, Hon Dan Botwe said it cost the government millions of dollars to construct the facility, adding that, his ministry where the market falls will do all it can to make trading in the market easy for all.



Speaking on behalf of the traders, a leading member of the Combined Kejetia Traders Association, Mr Frank Antwi commended Hon Dan Botwe for the initiative to help traders in Kumasi.







Background



The Combined Traders Associations of Kumasi City Markets have on several occasions protested over the decision by managers of the market to use a single metre for the entire facility.

The group, in June 2022 served a notice of their intention to demonstrate again to demand the provision of individual meters for shops at the Kejetia Market.



This came after officials from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) disconnected power to the facility over arrears amounting to GH¢5,000,000.



The traders indicate that they have refused to pay service charges as the management of the facility failed to ensure the provision of self-meters to shops as demanded.