Minister of Roads and Highways inspects progress on VALCO-Kpone road construction

Construction works steadily ongoing on VALCO-Kpone road

Construction work is steadily ongoing to improve the state of the Volta Aluminum Company Limited (VALCO)-Kpone road in Tema.

This is according to a Citinewsroom.com report.



According to the report, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, accompanied by representatives from the Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union, visited the site to assess the progress of work.



The visit comes in response to a nationwide strike initiated by the Tanker Drivers Union on June 26, 2023, to protest the poor condition of the roads leading to their loading terminals.



Recognizing the urgency of the matter, the sector minister engaged in a meeting with the union, resulting in an agreement to address the road conditions and subsequent suspension of the strike.



During a media briefing in Accra following the site visit, the minister, Amoako-Attah indicated that the road was being reconstructed with a strong base to accommodate the heavy vehicles that utilize it.

He assured that the construction work would continue until the road and other routes leading to the tanker drivers' depots are fully completed.



"We are developing this road into an asphalt concrete road, and work will persist until it reaches its final completion stage. Our efforts extend beyond the Kpone road; we are also addressing depots in other regions, including Takoradi, Bupe, Kumasi, and more," he said.



The minister also emphasized that the partnership between the government and the tanker associations would foster peace and contribute to national development.



Additionally, the Resident Engineer, Edward Annang, provided an update, mentioning that the completion of culverts on the main road would soon allow motorists to utilize the road's shoulders.



He explained that the necessary materials had been used to fill depressed areas prone to pooling water, and damaged sections on the shoulders had been replaced. This approach, according to him would enable traffic to be transferred to the shoulders, facilitating the commencement of the main construction works.

“We have been able to fill in all the depressed areas that were containing pools of water with the necessary materials. So far, we have also removed all the bad areas on the shoulders and replaced them with good ones. The aim is to transfer the traffic to the shoulders so that we can start with the main works,” he added.



