Minister orders GES to sanction headteacher who spent BECE candidates' registration fees

The Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has instructed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to take disciplinary action against the headteacher of Buduatta DA Junior High School. This decision comes after allegations that the headteacher, Richard Ahunyagbe, misappropriated funds intended for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) registration of certain students.

Reports indicate that Mr Ahunyagbe failed to register a number of final-year students for the BECE, purportedly using the registration fees for his own benefit. Consequently, a group of affected students from Buduatta JHS in the Gomoa East District found themselves unable to participate in the BECE when it commenced on Monday. The situation left these students in distress, with some of them visibly upset and crying over the circumstances.



Parents who were present at the school premises expressed their frustration with the incident.



In response to these events, Dr Adutwum spoke with Adom FM on their program 'Dwaso Nsem', stating that actions will be taken against school heads involved in various infractions during the ongoing BECE.



He highlighted the fact that BECE and WASSCE exams are now free under the Free Senior High School policy. He expressed his concern over the allegation that a headmaster had collected money from candidates despite the free nature of the exams. Dr Adutwum vowed to address the issue with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and stated that the Ghana Education Service would also take punitive measures against the headteacher in question.



“WAEC exams is now free under Free Senior High School, BECE and WASSCE is free. I heard that a headmaster has taken money from some candidates. The headmaster might have extorted the parents of these people, I will meet WAEC on it.



“Also, the Ghana Education Service will deal with him, we will ask him why he took the money because we pay WAEC directly despite the economic challenges and nobody is supposed to pay. His matter is a very serious one,” the Education Minister said.

Regarding the arrears owed to WAEC, Dr Adutwum revealed that the Ministry has initiated the payment process. This development follows the revelation by John Kapi, WAEC's Head of Public Relations, that only GH₵10.5 million of the outstanding amount has been remitted for conducting the examinations. However, this amount falls short of covering the costs associated with marking the exam scripts.



Mr Kapi had explained that WAEC faced recurring challenges with receiving timely payments from the government, leading to hand-to-mouth financial management. Dr Adutwum assured WAEC of the Ministry's commitment to resolving the arrears issue and settling the outstanding payment.



