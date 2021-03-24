Minister pledges rapid development in Northern region

Alhaji Alhassan Saibu Shani, Northern Regional Minister

Alhaji Alhassan Saibu Shani, Northern Regional Minister, has said the government is committed to ensuring that the region received its fair share of national development projects to enhance the living standards of the people.

He said the government would continue to expand investments in all sectors of the economy in the region, especially agriculture, to boost production and guarantee food security, “since the region is well-known to be an agrarian”.



He said this when he visited the Regent of Nanung Traditional Area, Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Andani Dassana, at his palace at Bimbilla, to introduce himself as the new Regional Minister and familiarize with the people of the area as well as seek their support to successfully deliver his mandates in his tenure of office.



He also visited Chiefs and Elders of Wulensi and Kpandai as part of his introductory and familiarization tour of the region.



Alhaji Shani said “It is our collective interest to make sure the region is developed to meet the aspirations of the people and so we need to do things that will help to realize this dream. I come with the vision in line with government’s policies to give a facelift to every sector of the economy in the region”.



He noted that his administration would work to sustain the peace and tranquility the region was enjoying, saying “it is my interest to work assiduously to maintain the peace and serenity that we are enjoying in our region”.



He underscored the importance of traditional roles in national development and appealed to the chiefs and elders to support him to achieve the desired development in the region.

Nyelinboligu Naa Yakubu Andani Dassana, assured the Minister of readiness of the Chiefs and Elders as well as the people of the Nanung Traditional Area to support the Northern Regional Minister to achieve his vision of bringing development into the region.



He, however, called on the Regional Minister to roll out policies that would develop the tourism sector in the region, saying “it is your responsibility as the Regional Minister to make the region attractive to tourists through which it can help to create jobs for the youth”.



He appealed to the government to improve the standard of education in the Nanung Traditional Area, by building adequate classroom blocks, provide adequate teaching and learning materials and post enough teaching staff to the area.



The Chiefs congratulated Alhaji Shani on his assumption of office as the Northern Regional Minister and pledged their support for him to succeed.



GNA