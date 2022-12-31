Minister stops development on Obuotabiri mountain as landslide disaster looms

Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong

The Eastern Regional Security Council chaired by the Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong has placed a ban on construction activities on the slope of the Obuotabiri mountains in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital over a looming landslide disaster.

With an increase in urban population in Koforidua, lands considered marginal for housing development are being utilized for the construction of buildings.



The Obuotabiri mountain located in the heart of the city is overlapped with human developments specifically the construction of buildings on steep slopes and foot of the mountains raising serious safety concerns.



Oral history indicates, there has been a landslide disaster in the mountain about a century ago. The destruction of vegetation on the mountain and the construction of houses have worsened the vulnerability and susceptibility of the mountain to major landslide disasters.

Experts have warned that developments on the slope of the mountain must be checked to mitigate a potential disaster.



Speaking on the state of the Obuotabiri mountain at a dinner and awards night organized under the auspices of Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III Omanhene of New Juaben, the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong said: “We don’t want disaster to befall us. The rock on the mountain is sedimentary rock so whenever there is heavy downpour it could trigger landslide. We are using rule of law to prohibit development on the mountain. Building on the slope of the mountain won’t help anyone. It is a recipe for disaster”.



The Minister continued, “We have to protect Koforidua from disaster. We get report of flooding all over Whenever it rains heavily. So we appeal to the citizens to desist from building on the obuotabiri mountain”.