Minister supports media in the fight against coronavirus

Eugene Boakye-Antwi, Deputy Minister of Works and Housing

Eugene Boakye-Antwi, Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, has commended the media for the instrumental role in Ghana’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The constant education and sensitization via the various media platforms, according to him, had helped to create awareness on the novel coronavirus.



Mr Boakye-Antwi, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Subin in the Ashanti Region, said it was important that the media sustained the momentum by persistently highlighting the need for the citizenry to observe the safety protocols.



He was speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after he donated more than 50 boxes each of hand sanitizers and tissue to the media at a ceremony in Kumasi.



The items, which were channelled through the Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA), seek to support the media in the fight against the pandemic.



The donation was facilitated by Mr Sebastian Richie Nana Kow Freiku, a journalist with over three decades of experience in the profession.



According to the Ghana Health Service’s portal on COVID-19, the country had as of Friday, November 27, recorded 51,225 confirmed cases, 323 deaths and 775 active cases.

Mr Boakye-Antwi pointed out that the country’s approach to managing the pandemic was one of the best globally, citing the high rate of recoveries and low death rate.



The Deputy Minister called for strict adherence to the COVID-19 preventive protocols, saying the mandatory wearing of nose masks, hand-washing and use of hand sanitizers ought to be respected.



Mr Kingsley Hope, the Regional Chairman, GJA, lauded the MP for the support and advised the media to strive to abide by the safety protocols.



The Association, he noted, had since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country coordinated with varied corporate institutions and authorities to educate the public to stay safe.



Nana Kow Freiku said COVID-19 was real and as such Ghanaians should not take things for granted as everybody was at risk.



He said the country should not be complacent with the progress made so far, but take a cue from countries suffering from the second wave of infections.