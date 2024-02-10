Minister visits Aburi Girls SHS, calls for calm amid probe into student’s death

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong

Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, visited Aburi Girls Senior High School on Friday, February 9, 2024, to address the tragic passing of a 16-year-old first-year student.

During his visit, he revealed that both the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Education Service (GES) have launched parallel investigations into the circumstances surrounding the student’s demise.



Recognizing the sensitive nature of the Eastern Regional Minister emphasized the need for comprehensive investigations.



He stated, “because of the nature of the passing of the ward, it becomes a conversation where it requires law enforcement agencies, in particular the CID of the Ghana Police Service, to come in and investigate this matter for us. Ghana Education Service has its own mechanisms of investigating these matters as well.”



Expressing condolences to the parents, school management, and the entire student population, Seth Kwame Acheampong urged patience from all stakeholders, stressing the importance of allowing the investigations to proceed without hindrance.



“It is premature to offer any form of conclusion in respect of this matter,” he added. “So I plead with all to be patient for the investigation to go on so that the law is applied accordingly.”



The tragic incident occurred when the first-year female student, Stacy Okyere, complained of severe stomach pains on Sunday and tragically passed away shortly after.

Allegations have surfaced suggesting that the student was denied timely medical attention by the school leading to further scrutiny of the circumstances surrounding her death.



Meanwhile, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare, has raised concerns over the Ghana Education Service’s (GES) response to the incident.



Questioning the absence of an official statement from GES, Asare emphasized the need for clarity on the matter.



Drawing attention to distressing details surrounding the student’s passing, Kofi Asare stated the urgency of addressing gaps in medical emergency protocols within educational institutions.



He called for a thorough review of health care procedures and emphasized the importance of prompt action from education authorities.