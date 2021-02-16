Ministerial Vetting: Ambrose Dery, Amoako Atta face Appointment Committee today

Interior Minister-designate, Ambrose Dery

The Minister-designates for Interior and Road and Highways will today, February 16, 2021, take their turns at the Appointment Committee for their mandatory vetting.

Kwesi Amoako Atta and Ambrose Dery both retained their positions in the previous Akufo-Addo but will in accordance with the dictates of the constitution face a barrage of questions from the committee of 26 Members of Parliament.



The two will give an account of their first four years as Ministers and also give an insight into the future of their respective sectors.



For Ambrose Dery, he is likely to face questions on the invasion of parliament by armed military men as his name has come up as one of the ministers who ordered the ‘attack on parliament”.



Amoako Atta will answer questions on the status of some road projects which began under the Mahama administration and the issue of ‘cocoa roads’.

The vetting process by the Appointments Committee is scheduled to end on March 9, 2021.



So far, ten ministerial nominees by President Akufo-Addo have been vetted since the committee commenced its sitting last Wednesday.



The list of vetted ministerial nominees comprises Minister-designate for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Attorney-General and Minister-designate for Justice, Godfred Dame, Minister-designate for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Communications and Digitisation Minister-designate Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, and Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs.



Minister-designate for Health Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, National Security Minister-designate Albert Kan Dapaah, Minister-designate for Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister-designate for Education and Minister-designate for Local Government, Decentralisation & Rural Development, Dan Botwe have also been before the committee. ?