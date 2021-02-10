Ministerial Vetting: Suhuyini produces video to challenge Agyeman-Manu's 'I'm tired' comment

Alhassan Suhuyini says he has evidence to the contrary

MP for Tamale North, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, is challenging the minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, on his denial that he did not mean in plain terms that he was tired of executing his duties as minister in charge of health due to the ravages caused by the coronavirus.

He said that based on past instances when the minister-designate had presented falsehood, he doubted his claims that he was misquoted and as such, he was tendering in the available evidence he had on exactly what Agyeman Manu said in his native Bono language.



Suhuyini, therefore, challenged the nominee to eschew truthfulness in his assertions.



“Public officials have a duty to be candid and also to be honest. The nominee is before us and has in Bono, told this honourable Committee what he said. Mr. Chairman, I have what the honourable nominee said on tape. I have it on pen drive and what the honourable nominee claims he said, as repeated on this is not true and Mr. Chairman, with your permission, I’d like us to playback and compare what is on tape and what he claimed he said at the place.

“This is important because the honourable nominee is putting on record again to have said that there was no generator at the University of Ghana Medical Center. It turned out not to be true. The honourable member is on record to have claimed not have coronavirus at the time he had it and it turned out not to be true.



However, the chairman of the Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu refused the request, stating that the Tamale North must be guided by the procedures that are involved with tendering anything that must be played during their sittings.