Ministerial appointments: We only see a recycled list, no new thinking – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, has described the list of ministerial nominations as lack of hope emphasizing that it is only a recycled list of selected government officials.

According to him, the minority were expecting new faces to assume the new ministerial position with “new thinking” but it seems Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “does not have the courage and political will to reshuffle.”



He said the country has come very far for ministers to be comfortable with their positions adding that the president should be bold to appoint new personnel who will bring a different expertise to his government.



Speaking to the parliamentary press corps, he said, “…Akufo-Addo if he was to set up a 1D1F in recycling, he will be a good entrepreneur in that enterprise. We just see a recycled list, no new thinking, no new innovation. It reminds us of Ghana still living in 1997. The country has come very far and ministers should not just be comfortable, I cannot believe that Akufo-Addo does not have the courage and political will to reshuffle. He doesn’t appear ready to do just that, no new hope all we see is the recycled list.”

Haruna announced that although the committee is ready to cross-examine the nominees’ curriculum vitae, it will take a critical look at the past records of the nominated ministers.



