Ministerial approval: Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama tells NDC supporters

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President has asked supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ignore a list of minority lawmakers circulating on social media that seems to suggest that they voted in favour of the six ministerial appointees to be approved.

Interacting with delegates at Kanokoare during his tour of the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region on Sunday (26 March), Mr Mahama described the list as “fake”.



“And so, I am urging all NDC supporters to ignore it”, Mr Mahama said.



The Minority caucus has been heavily criticised for breaking rank to pass all six ministers appointed by President Akufo-Addo.

Commenting on the issue Mr Mahama urged disgruntled NDC supporters to remain resolute ahead of the 2024 polls as there “are little battles we have to fight before we go into the main battle. And that is one of those we fought a few days ago”.



“So, you don’t throw the baby away with the bathwater. I urge you all to remain calm because we need them at this crucial moment”, the former President said.