Ministerial reshuffle: Akufo-Addo is being pressured by the NPP – Haruna Iddrisu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has reacted to reports that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is about to reshuffle his government.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews on February 9, 2024, Haruna Iddrisu, the former Minority Leader of the 8th Parliament of Ghana, said that if the president truly reshuffles his government, then it means he is bowing to pressures from his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, Akufo-Addo would not, on his own accord, reshuffle his ministers because he has on a number of occasions indicated that he does not believe in reshuffling his ministers.



“If Akufo-Addo ever reshuffles, then probably he's yielding to pressure from his party because he has always said that he doesn't believe in reshuffle.



“But at least everywhere in the world, you add new impetus and new blood to government. And you make ministers too comfortable if you leave them at particular positions for a long period of time,” he said.



The Tamale South legislator said that he supports the reshuffling of governments because it brings the best out of ministerial appointees.

He said serving under various ministerial portfolios under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, such as the Minister for Trade and Industry, Minister for Communication, and Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, helped bring the best out of him.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was expected to announce the biggest reshuffle in his government since coming into office in 2017, over the weekend.



Multiple media reports stated that several key cabinet ministers are expected to be handed different portfolios, while others will exit the government totally.



Calls for a reshuffle have been made over the years but the most significant call in recent months came from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong.



At a party event in December 2023, he stated: "We will appeal to the president, that despite extensive discussions, it is time for changes in government for others to participate. If new names and faces come into government, we stand a better chance of retaining power."

The pending reshuffle comes after the NPP's parliamentary primaries, which saw some ministers and deputies lose their bids to return to parliament, while others have also opted against returning to parliament.



Accra-based radio station, Accra 100.5 FM also gave a hint of five key ministries that will see changes when the list is finally revealed.



The station's senior producer, Sammy Gyasi, disclosed on the February 9, 2024, evening news programme that there will be changes in the finance, information, foreign affairs, roads and youth and sports ministries.



Below are some details on some appointees



a. Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu will move to foreign affairs, which suggests Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey will be moved or removed.

It also means the changes will affect the NPP leadership in parliament because a new Majority Leader will be named.



b. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will move to the sports ministry from the information ministry. It is not known if current sports minister Mustapha Ussif will be axed or moved.



c. Roads minister Amoako Atta will most likely exit the government



d. While changes are expected at the finance ministry, it is not known whether Ofori-Atta will be given another portfolio or he will exit the government.



e. There is also expected to be a change at the housing ministry currently headed by Bantama MP, Francis Asenso-Boakye.

