Ministerial reshuffle 'appears political strategy' – Prof. Seidu Alidu

Professor Seidu Alidu, Head of Political Science Department, University of Ghana

Source: GNA

Professor Seidu Alidu, Head of the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, says President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial reshuffle could be part of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) electoral strategy.

In his opinion, the decision could help to reenergize the NPP’s base, following repeated appeals from the Party’s rank and file for a shakeup in the executive.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Prof. Alidu stated that the reshuffle “has not dealt with realities” and expressed concern that the changes in the affected ministries may not address pressing economic challenges facing the country.



“The timing makes people believe that this is more of a political strategy for the NPP to win the hearts of Ghanaians than just to build the nation.



“It may energise the base of the NPP…but collectively, Ghanaians are very discerning, and they know that the timing sparks of a motive other than just nation building and unity,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, relieved 13 Ministers and 10 deputies of their duties with immediate effect, in a massive government shakeup.



Ministers affected are Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Environment, Science, and Technology Minister Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

The rest are Works and Housing Minister Francis Asenso Boakye; Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister Lariba Abudu; Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Minister Dan Botwe; Sanitation and Water Resources Minister Freda Prempeh; Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Ibrahim Ahmed Awal; Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey; and Oti Regional Minister Joseph Makubu.



Prof. Alidu said the timing of the reshuffle was problematic and that the new ministers may not have adequate time to do “anything meaningful.”



He said that it could take six months to a year for the ministers to become familiar with the ministry’s operations and that they may not be able to accomplish anything before the end of the year.



Prof. Alidu also observed that many of the new MPs were parliamentary candidates who would be more interested in safeguarding their seats than their ministerial functions.



“Many of the MPs have won their primaries at the constituency level. Very soon they will have to go and campaign for their seats, and they will have little time to have impactful contributions to government delivery and business,” he said.