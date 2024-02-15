Ministerial reshuffle does not give hope – Fiifi Kwetey

Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary (NDC)

Source: GNA

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed disappointment with the ministerial reshuffle by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The Party said the reshuffle failed to address critical national demands such as a reduction in the size of government and giving hope to Ghanaians.



Speaking at a News Conference in Accra, on Wednesday, Mr Fifi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC, said the reshuffle was a “continuation of the status quo” as it failed to bring the change Ghanaians so desired.



“This action—or rather, inaction—underscores a blatant disregard for the nation’s plea for governance that puts the people’s welfare above political expediency,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, relieved 13 Ministers and 10 deputies of their duties with immediate effect, in a massive government shake up.



Ministers affected are Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, Interior Minister Ambrose Dery, Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu, Environment, Science, and Technology Minister Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and Roads and Highways Minister Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

The rest are Works and Housing Minister Francis Asenso Boakye; Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister Lariba Abudu; Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Minister Dan Botwe; Sanitation and Water Resources Minister Freda Prempeh; Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Ibrahim Ahmed Awal; Greater Accra Regional Minister Henry Quartey; and Oti Regional Minister Joseph Makubu.



Kwetey noted that, the reshuffle offered the President an opportunity to take bold leadership decisions and show commitment to reforms that could have propelled the country towards economic rejuvenation.



However, he said what the President delivered showed a government at a standstill, lacking vision and the will to implement drastic changes needed for development.



Kwetey also noted that the reshuffle was just a recycling of ministers, who over the past seven years, had failed in their ability to propel the country forward.



“This reshuffle, far from being a strategic realignment, is merely a superficial rearrangement of pieces on a board, with no real intent to address the systemic failures that plague our governance,” the General Secretary stressed.

He said that the reshuffle, therefore, emphasised their call for change in government, urging Ghanaians to vote John Dramani Mahama come December 7 to deliver the development the country so much wanted.



“This reshuffle, much ado about nothing, underscores the urgent need for change—a change towards a government that respects its mandate to serve, not to squander. A government of action, not mere words.



“The NDC stands ready to usher in this new dawn for Ghana,” he indicated.



He also stressed the commitment of an NDC’s government, under the leadership of its Flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to deliver “an efficient, lean, transparent, accountable, and responsive government” that met the needs and aspirations of the people.