1
Menu
News

Ministerial reshuffle looms as Agric Minister resigns

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto Agric Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, former Minister of Food and Agriculture

Thu, 12 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There may be a reshuffle of ministers under the Akufo-Addo-led government soon following the resignation of two ministers, Dailyguide has reported.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto tendered in a resignation from his role as state minister on Tuesday, following the resignation of the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen some few days ago.

According to Daily Guide, even though the President had on several platforms justified the inclusion of his ministerial team, the pullout of the two ministers has made it inevitable to reshuffle the team with possible merging of some ministries.

It is also expected that, Water and Sanitation will be collapsed with Sanitation joining Local Government and Water Resources going back to Works and Housing.

Per the article published by the Daily Guide, unconfirmed sources revealed that former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu may make his way to join the government.

The source also revealed that, the reshuffle may affect the MP for Abetifi and former Minister of State for National Security, Bryan Acheampong, who have been tipped for the Agric and Transport Ministries as well as National Security.

RJB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kwesi Pratt shreds set design for Alan Kyerematen's presentation
Anglican church boss slammed over 'naysayers' comment on Cathedral
NDC primaries: Atubiga fumes over GH¢500,000 filing fee
Meek Mill video: Prophet Oduro cautions Akufo-Addo
Kenyan politician mocks Ghana over Meek Mill episode
Prof Hanke pegs Ghana's inflation at 77%
Abu Jinapor replies Mahama over Akufo-Addo's Akonta Mining comment
Ghana is gradually becoming a NATO country - Alan Kyerematen
Nyaho-Tamakloe slams 'noisemaker' Kennedy Agyapong
Why Kufuor kicked against Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's Alan-Bawumia ticket proposal