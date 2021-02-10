Ministers Vetting: Parliament must grill Kan-Dapaah on viral romantic video – Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has advised the Vetting Committee of Parliament to question the renominated Minister of National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah, about his infamous viral romantic video with an alleged “side chick.”

Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb ahead of the vetting, Mr Bonaa said despite the issue being personal and a moral issue, it deserves probing, considering the significance of the minister's role.



“They should question him on that, the video went viral. Morally and ethically, you expect your National Security Minister to be a bit diligent and very circumspect of his dealing. These are private matters but it goes to the bottom of how the security architecture of this country is. There is a saying that ‘show me who hasn’t sinned.’ But mine is that as a National Security Minister he should exceed more above all of us morally but unfortunately what we saw speak to the core that our National Security as expected is not robust,” he said.







In January 2020, a video made went viral on social media in which Mr Kan-Dapaah was seen sweet-talking a woman perceived not to be his wife.



The footage, which is a video call recorded by the unknown woman, details a lovestruck Kan-Dapaah helplessly taking orders from the lady whose face is not captured in the conversation.



The 67-year-old National Security boss who appeared to be in Europe on an assignment was clad in dark-blue dotted pyjamas which he flaunted upon request by the unidentified lady.

According to Adam Bonaa, the video served as a national disgrace and has set up Ghana for ridicule.



The security analyst who said he was disappointed in the president’s renomination of the minister, said he is expecting members of the appointment committee to subject the nominee to intense scrutiny.



According to him, Kan-Dapaah's first tenure was characterized by unprecedented security threats.



“For him I think Parliament will have to grill him and grill him even if it is going to take one month. Because under his administration we had too many security challenges.



"I thought that as the person in charge of National Security, he could have done better. So parliament should tease out the issues, put it to him and seek answers.



"You see the number of robberies in the country, it is a spillover effect and it was because he didn’t do what was expected,” Mr Bonaa told GhanaWeb.