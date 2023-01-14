Ministers ditching Akufo-Addo's ship are part of ‘the mess we are in’ – John Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former president John Dramani Mahama has reiterated that Ghana is in a mess and that all appointees of the current government must take their fair share of blame for the current state of affairs.

He suggested in a January 13, 2023 Facebook post that recent high-profile resignations by appointees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cannot be absolved of the mess merely by their exit.



He described the resignations as a case of deserting ship and likened the government to a boat heading for disaster.



Mahama stressed, however, that the resignations are coming in too little too late.



"Some members of the Akufo-Addo gov't have realized their boat is heading for disaster. It must be a relief for those deserting the ship, but it's so late. It's almost pointless.



"They’ll try hard not to be part of the mess we are in, but let’s not forget the parts they all played," the post on his official social media handles read.



Alan Kyerematen and Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Ministers for Trade and Industry and Agriculture respectively resigned from government almost a week apart.

Even though both are said to have exited the government to focus on their presidential ambitions, it is only Alan who has formally announce his bid to lead the ruling New Patriotic Party into the 2024 general elections.



Both the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP are expected to elect their flagbearers ahead of keenly-awaited 2024 elections.



In the part of the NDC, Mahama is seen as a frontrunner as he seeks a third successive bid as candidate.



In the case of the NPP, aside from Alan and Afriyie Akoto, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia (rumoured), Assin Central Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong and former General Secretary Kwabena Agyepong are some of the candidates expected to contest for the slot.





