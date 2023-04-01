Ministry explains reason for 'diversion' of €350m allocated to Afram Plains bridge, road

Road contractor on site | File photo

The Ministry of Roads has described as "misleading", claims by two MPs that some funds meant for road construction works in their constituencies, have been diverted for a different purpose.

The MPs for Afram Plains North and Afram Plains South, Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah and Joseph Appiah Boateng, alleged that the €350 million was being pushed into road works on the Accra-Kumasi highway instead of the Adawso-Bunso to Ekye-Amanfrom stretch, for which it was earmarked.



The Ministry of Roads and Highways, however, said the joint statement of the two MPs is "misleading".



The ministry said the two MPs "could have easily sought the necessary clarification" from its office.



"The allegation by the Members of Parliament against the ministry is biased and cannot, therefore, be accurate,” the ministry said.



The ministry explained: “It was expected that the two components of the project, with a total cost of €350 million, will be executed concurrently and be completed in 30 months subject to the successful completion of the financing arrangement".

"It is in the light of this that the government allocated about US$98 million under the US$750 million African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) Loan as a contribution to the road contract component after one of the financiers declined to participate in the financial arrangement”.



"It is important to state that due to the current debt restructuring exercise, the government has not been able to conclude the arrangement of the financing for the project”.



“This has informed government’s prudent decision to apply the allocation under the Afreximbank facility to the equally important Accra-Kumasi corridor,” the statement clarified.



The statement said: “The re-allocation will be applied to specifically the Apedwa to Ejisu section of the Accra-Kumasi Road".



"This stretch goes through major towns such as Osino, Anyinam, Enyiresi, Nkawkaw and Konongo in the Eastern and Ashanti Regions".

"It is common knowledge that sections of the road within these towns are usually marked with heavy traffic congestion causing a lot of delays, accidents, pedestrian-related crashes and increased travel time,” the ministry added.



“The ministry wishes to assure the good people of the Afram Plains area, including the Honourable Members for the Afram Plains, and the general public that the decision taken is in the interest of the general welfare of the people of Ghana".



"Government is committed to addressing their road network challenges and encourages all to cooperate with the ministry as we strive to improve upon the national road network,” the statement said.