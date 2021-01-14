Ministry of Education expresses readiness to address TEWU’s grievances

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education

The Ministry of Education says it is aware of the grievances of the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) and will work to ensure that the Union’s grievances are addressed.

Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Obeng Fosu, in an interview with Samuel Eshun on Happy Morning Show mentioned that the Ministry will wait for recommendations that will be finalized from the deliberation of TEWU to act on it.



“The Ministry is interested in the outcome of their deliberation and then the Ministry will act from the recommendation from their deliberation. We will come back to discuss with you on the way forward.



Management will meet on the issue and we will officially come out. I have seen circulars and I have also forwarded them. So I can assure that Management will come out with an official response”.



Meanwhile, he noted that while it is in their right to call a strike, TEWU must also consider the effect of their action on students and the nation.

He furthered that even with their grievances being put out at this time, they need people who can attend to them. However, there seem to be no substantive Minister of Education or Minister of Finance to address this issue at this time.



Members of the Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) have declared their intention to embark on a nationwide strike to demand better conditions of service.



The Union states that it is disappointing that for close to two years, the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has not been able to conclude on issues relating to its conditions of service while members continue to work under difficult situations.