Ministry of Education to appoint Dean of Disciplinary Affairs for Senior High Schools

Mon, 16 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ministry of Education has announced its plan to appoint a Dean of Disciplinary Affairs to be in charge of disciplinary issues in Senior High Schools and public tertiary institutions across the country.

According to the ministry, the appointed official will be in charge of dealing with students' misconduct and applying appropriate sanctions.

The announcement by the ministry is on the back of reports of some eight female students of Chiana SHS unleashing abusive words on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The girls who are final-year students were dismissed for their conduct but have since been recalled following an intervention by the president.

“Recently, the Minister hinted of Dean of Disciplinary Affairs to augment the work. Just as we have institutions responsible for ensuring discipline, we still have persons who will go against the accepted cultural values and norms. So the Dean will work with the Guidance and Counselling unit to make sure there is discipline in our schools,” Public Relations Officer of the Education Ministry, Kwesi Kwarteng told Citinews.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has asked the Disciplinary Committee for Chiana SHS to explore alternative sanctions other than their dismissal.

