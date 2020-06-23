General News

Ministry of Education urges calm over reopening for SHS final years

The Ministry of Education (MoE) is urging parents, guardians and students who were stranded in their various schools to be calm because everything is under control.

The Ministry said due to the rush by the students to these school, some students got stranded but that does not mean measures were not put in place for the partial reopening.



Final year Senior High School (SHS) students and Gold-Track Form 2 students have returned to their various schools to complete their academics.



While the final year students are to prepare and write their West African Senior Schools Certificate Examination (WASSCE), the Gold-Track students are to complete their tuition under the Free SHS Policy.



But, some students got stranded while others were refused entry after 6:00pm on the first day of reporting.



At Sekondi College, over 100 students got stranded.

Reacting to the issue on Onua TV’s Maakye on Tuesday, the Deputy Public Relations Officer for the Education Ministry, Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, explained that parents should be calm over the issue.



He said the situation has been as a result of the crowd that trooped to the various schools.



Asked whether students should be allowed to enter the premises after 6:00pm, Mr. Obeng-Fosu said “management can take a decision to allow students enter after 6pm. School management can decide on that”.





