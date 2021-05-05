Ministry of Energy gets new PRO

Kwasi Obeng-Fosu, PRO at the Ministry of Energy

Kwasi Obeng-Fosu has assumed responsibility as the Public Relations Officer (PRO) at the Ministry of Energy.

He comes to his new position with years of experience in both information management and strategic communications.



Prior to taking up his new role at the Ministry, Mr Obeng-Ofosu was the deputy and became the substantive Public Relations Officer for the Ministry of Education with special responsibility in media engagement, planning and directing communications related activities at the ministry.



He was the Adentan Municipal Director of the Youth Employment Agency between 2017 and 2018.

Mr Obeng-Fosu holds a Bachelor of Arts Certificate in Communication, Public Relations and due to graduate with a Master of Arts Certificate in Development Communication this year from the Ghana Institute of Journalism. He also has a Diploma in Graphic Design communication and Office Application.



In addition, he holds a Bachelor of Education, Mathematics Certificate and Diploma in Basic Education from the University of Education Winneba.