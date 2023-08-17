Ministry of Energy secretary steals GHS287k from ADB ATMs

Automated Teller Machine (ATM) | File photo

The Accra Circuit Court is set to reconvene on September 5, this year, to resume proceedings in a case involving alleged theft.

The accused, Regina Abanga, a secretary at the Ministry of Energy, stands accused of orchestrating an intricate scheme involving the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB).



The accusations stem from a series of purported manipulations of ADB's ATM machines, resulting in substantial withdrawals totaling GHS287,775.



Court documents outline that the accused, who held an account at the Ridge branch of the bank, allegedly conducted these transactions between November 2022 and June 2023.



According to the presented facts, Ms Abanga reportedly frequented various ATM machines throughout the Accra metropolis during her alleged operation, withdrawing varying amounts ranging from GHS2,000 to 6,000 on each occasion.



The case took an unexpected turn on June 15, when an observer named Solomon Inusah detected her activities at an ATM machine in Labone. Swift action was taken, and the bank was promptly informed.

As a consequence, her ATM card was promptly deactivated.



Subsequent investigations and a complaint lodged by the accused herself led to her arrest.



Police officials involved in the case assert that Ms Abanga confessed to her involvement in the alleged scheme.



She revealed that the illicitly obtained funds were used to acquire a Toyota Vitz and even finance the construction of a three-storey building.



The charges brought against the accused are substantial, amounting to over 100 counts of stealing.

Ms Abanga has entered a plea of not guilty, and she has been granted bail with certain conditions.



Her bail is set at GHS250,000, requiring three sureties, with one being obliged to provide a property valued at GHS125,000 as justification.



Moreover, she has been instructed to report to the Police on a weekly basis, specifically every Wednesday.